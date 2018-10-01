Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
Gigaba invited people to ask him questions about his links to the Gupta brothers during various stages of his political career in which he once denied being in cahoots with the controversial family.
JOHANNESBURG – Political analysts have weighed in on the timing of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s weekend Twitter Q&A, questioning what he aimed to achieve.
Let me set aside the next hour to addressing the narrative that I was ever/am captured by the Guptas. I undertake to address every direct allegation underpinning this narrative. Arbitrary and speculative insults, however, I will respectfully ignore. Please talk to me...— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 29, 2018
Last month, the parliamentary inquiry stalled before Gigaba could give his side of the story.
Political analyst Sipho Seepe says Gigaba’s Twitter action is the result of Parliament's inability to capitalise on the opportunity it had when the minister was willing to talk.
“I do think that people who are interested in the truth should actually not have a problem with an offer like that. It is for such reasons that some of us found it unfortunate when that he had an opportunity to appear in Parliament, Parliament chose not to grill him.”
But Professor Tinyiko Maluleke says that Gigaba’s attempt at what looks like transparency failed.
“I don’t think that he engaged well at all because how can you respond well on Twitter when documentary proof might be necessary.”
While Gigaba was happy to weigh in on Twitter, his office has declined to give official comment on the matter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
