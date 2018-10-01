Police hunt suspects involved in Mahikeng cash-in-transit heist
The cash van was targeted on Sunday and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
JOHANNESBURG – The police are trailing suspects linked to a recent cash-in-transit heist outside Mahikeng in the North West.
The cash van was targeted on Sunday and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: "We mobilised our 72-hour action plan by mobilising all our specialised units, including the Crime Intelligence Unit, the Director for Private and Crime Investigation."
This is the latest in a series of cash-in-transit heists despite efforts from the police to curb the crime.
Several suspects remain in custody including alleged kingpins but those involved in this latest incident remain at large.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gauteng govt can't hold former officials personally liable for Esidimeni tragedy
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
CT man to appear in court following murder of motorcyclist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.