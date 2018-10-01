Police hunt suspects involved in Mahikeng cash-in-transit heist

The cash van was targeted on Sunday and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

JOHANNESBURG – The police are trailing suspects linked to a recent cash-in-transit heist outside Mahikeng in the North West.

The cash van was targeted on Sunday and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: "We mobilised our 72-hour action plan by mobilising all our specialised units, including the Crime Intelligence Unit, the Director for Private and Crime Investigation."

This is the latest in a series of cash-in-transit heists despite efforts from the police to curb the crime.

Several suspects remain in custody including alleged kingpins but those involved in this latest incident remain at large.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)