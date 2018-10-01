Outa wants probe into renovation cost of CT apartments for govt officials

The Public Works Department has confirmed the luxury flats in Rosebank have been renovated.

CAPE TOWN – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the R103 million renovations to apartments for government officials in Cape Town is excessive.

The Public Works Department has confirmed the luxury flats in Rosebank have been renovated.

The department says the apartments will be used by ministers, deputy ministers and director-generals when in Cape Town for Parliament and government business.

The building has a total of 29 flats and includes a lap pool and breathtaking mountain views.

Rentals for government officials and politicians will be heavily subsidised and are expected to amount to about R1, 200 a month.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage says if so much money was indeed spent to revamp a block of flats, the organisation would like to know who the contractors were and how were they appointed.

Duvenage adds that the benefits of such apparent luxury at such low rentals does not make sense as these officials earn about R2 million a year.

“We believe that an investigation needs to be conducted on this matter because the taxpayer is at the receiving end of something that looks extremely dubious and it is taxpayers' money.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)