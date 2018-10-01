Opposition parties calls on govt to suspend fuel levy
PARLIAMENT - Opposition parties are again appealing to government to suspend the fuel levy to cushion the blow of this month's unprecedented fuel price increase.
Almost a third of the price of fuel goes to government in the form of the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy.
From Wednesday, motorists will have to fork out up to R1 more for a litre of petrol and R1.24 a litre of diesel.
The IFP is threatening to take to the streets if president Cyril Ramaphosa does not act on the calls for relief.
An urgent parliamentary debate called by the IFP last month to debate the increasing price of fuel, came to nought, with the Energy Minister Jeff Radebe blaming fluctuating international factors for the ever-rising cost of fuel.
The party's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it wants government to suspend the R5.30 per litre fuel levy until there have been economic recovery and government's stimulus package yields positive results.
“It is high time that government bears the brunt of this brutal difficulty and to suspend the fuel levy.”
The DA's Solly Malatsi, meanwhile, says RAF will cope with less money.
“A reduction of the fuel levy wouldn't have an impact on its financial standing, it will still remain healthy. What needs to happen with the RAF is good governance.”
The DA says ordinary South Africans can no longer be expected to pay the price for reckless economic policies, ailing state-owned entities and a bloated Cabinet.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
