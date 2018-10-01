Nodada earns Bafana call-up for Afcon clashes

Fresh off winning the MTN8 final, Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada earned himself a first call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

CAPE TOWN - Stuart Baxter has named his squad for the Afcon 2019 qualifiers against Seychelles on 13 and 16 October.

There are changes in the strike force, with Bradley Grobler ommitted due to injury but Lebo Mothiba is fit again after withdrawing from the team ahead of the match against Libya.

South Africa face Seychelles at the FNB Stadium first before travelling to the islands for the clash on the 16th.

Dino Ndlovu’s goals in the Chinese second division have earned him another call-up where competition for attacking spots will be hotly contested.

BAFANA BAFANA

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits).

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha, Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkwanazi, S'Fiso Hlanti (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates).

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport), Lebogang Maboe, Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Capt Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Vincent Pule (Pirates).

Strikers: Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp, France), Dino Ndlovu (Hangzhou, China), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Racing Strasbourg, France), Phakamani Mahlambi (Sundowns)