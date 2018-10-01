NGO to petition Parliament for ‘elderly leave’

Activist Hendri Terblanche is petitioning Parliament next week to allow children to take paid leave to look after their elderly parents or grandparents.

CAPE TOWN - An NGO representing the elderly in South Africa says possible law reform for “elderly leave” could lessen the pressure on old age homes.

Activist Hendri Terblanche is petitioning Parliament next week to allow people to take paid leave to look after their elderly parents or grandparents.

Terblanche has already successfully petitioned Parliament to allow fathers more paid leave to take care of their newborns.

Age-In-Action, an NGO that provides services to thousands of older persons in need of care, is 100% behind the idea.

The NGO's Irene Snell-Carroll said: “There’s a lack of accommodation at old age homes. It’s not so easy for the elderly to get access to old age homes. If you don’t have other options, you need to stay with your children as there’s no other place go to.”

