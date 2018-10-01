NEC disease may have been caused by underdevelopment of infants' guts
The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.
JOHANNESBURG - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital says the necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) disease which claimed the lives of nine children may have been caused by the underdevelopment of the infants’ guts.
The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.
Acting CEO at the hospital, Frew Benson, says that staff had done all they could and conducted extensive investigations but still failed to trace the origin of the disease.
Benson has also moved to clarify how the NEC affects the lining of an infant’s intestine.
“It’s inflammation of the inner lining of the gut with the intestines of a baby. And you get it with the prematurity of the baby.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.