NEC disease may have been caused by underdevelopment of infants' guts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

NEC disease may have been caused by underdevelopment of infants' guts

The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.

Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth
Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital says the necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) disease which claimed the lives of nine children may have been caused by the underdevelopment of the infants’ guts.

The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.

Acting CEO at the hospital, Frew Benson, says that staff had done all they could and conducted extensive investigations but still failed to trace the origin of the disease.

Benson has also moved to clarify how the NEC affects the lining of an infant’s intestine.

“It’s inflammation of the inner lining of the gut with the intestines of a baby. And you get it with the prematurity of the baby.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA