NEC disease may have been caused by underdevelopment of infants' guts

The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital says the necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) disease which claimed the lives of nine children may have been caused by the underdevelopment of the infants’ guts.

The babies died over a six-month period at the facility. Forty-three cases had been reported.

Acting CEO at the hospital, Frew Benson, says that staff had done all they could and conducted extensive investigations but still failed to trace the origin of the disease.

Benson has also moved to clarify how the NEC affects the lining of an infant’s intestine.

“It’s inflammation of the inner lining of the gut with the intestines of a baby. And you get it with the prematurity of the baby.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)