N2 near Mossel Bay closed due to protest action

It's not yet clear what the demonstration is about.

CAPE TOWN - A section of the N2 near Mossel Bay has had to be closed due to a protest.

It's not yet clear what the demonstration is about.

Warning! Attack of citizens. N2 Mossel Bay. Road blocked on both sides. Only 2 police officers now on scene. Looting, robbery, theft and arson committed. Please take alternative route. What an October start. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/qxreU3Tepy — JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) October 1, 2018

Western Cape provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Currently you’ve got a situation on the N2 where there’s protest action [and] the burning of tyres. There’s also a truck on fire currently and due to the situation we closed the N2.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)