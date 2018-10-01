Popular Topics
Murder suspect Rob Packham to hand over devices after breaking bail conditions

Packham was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
Rob and Gill Packham. Picture: facebook.com
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been ordered to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer after the Western Cape High Court heard he’d contacted State witnesses.

He was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

He was released on R50,000 bail days later but was re-arrested nearly two weeks ago for breaching his bail conditions.

In addition to handing over his electronic devices, Packham has been ordered to pay an extra R25,000 that was added to his bail amount.

The 57-year-old man will also remain under house arrest but will be allowed to visit a nearby shopping mall once a week, attend church on Sunday mornings, visit a medical practitioner in the case of an emergency and travel to meet with his lawyers.

Packham must report to the Diep River Police Station every day and notify his investigating officer every time he leaves and returns home.

Investigating officer Ivan Sonnenberg has testified that Packham's former mistress - a witness in the matter - told police that the suspect visited her at work to drop flowers and a card several months after he was released on bail.

Packham is due back in the dock in October for his pre-trial conference.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

