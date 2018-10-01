Moyane to approach ConCourt to block disciplinary hearing, Nugent inquiry

Moyane’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled to start later this week where he is facing misconduct charges related to a report which implicated his former deputy, Jonas Makwakwa, in alleged unlawful conduct.

PRETORIA – Suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane will now approach the Constitutional Court to put a stop to either the Nugent Commission of Inquiry or his disciplinary hearing.

Moyane’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled to start later this week where he is facing misconduct charges related to a Financial Intelligence Centre report which implicated his former deputy, Jonas Makwakwa, in alleged unlawful conduct.

The commission has heard testimony from several Sars officials who have pinned the crisis at the revenue service on Moyane’s decision to radically restructure the organisation.

Moyane tried and failed to stop both the Nugent Commission of Inquiry and his disciplinary hearing when he made submissions to the respective presiding officer.

Now he has turned to the highest court in the country.

His attorney, Eric Mabuza, confirmed that they are approaching the Constitutional Court but said he would only comment once they have filed their papers later on Monday.

It is understood that Moyane wants one of either of the processes stopped.

He has previously argued that his rights were being violated by having allegations and claims made against him at two concurrent fora.

