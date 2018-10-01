Moyane's court bid to stop Gordhan's involvement in hearing & inquiry

Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane also wants the court to put a halt to either or both of the processes.

PRETORIA - Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to have the involvement of Minister Pravin Gordhan in his disciplinary hearing and the Sars commission of inquiry declared unlawful.

Moyane also wants the court to put a halt to either or both of the processes.

The commissioner faces misconduct charges related to a Financial Intelligence Centre report which implicated his deputy Jonas Makwakwa in alleged corruption.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza says they’ve asked the Constitutional Court to ensure Gordhan plays no role in either his client’s disciplinary hearing or the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

“To declare that Minister Pravin Gordhan is conflicted and therefore should not play any part of the inquiries because of the well-known hostility toward Mr Moyane.”

Mabuza says they’ve approached the court directly because the first respondent is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says the matter involves the president’s decision to initiate the disciplinary hearing and the Nugent commission.

