Motorists frustrated with latest fuel hike

From Wednesday, both grades of petrol will increase by 99 cents and R1 per litre, respectively, while diesel will set you back R1.24.

25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The record petrol price announcement has fuelled frustration as motorists come to terms with having to fork out more than R17 for a litre of petrol.

From Wednesday, both grades of petrol will increase by 99 cents and R1 per litre, respectively, while diesel will set you back R1.24.

Paraffin is going up R1.4 while LP gas will cost you R1.79 a kilogramme more.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard has described the hikes are catastrophic for motorists and consumers.

“It’s catastrophic for all road users because as you rightfully say, it’s going to filter into the economy in some way or another. Maybe not immediately, but over a period of time. We will see an increase of costs, in terms of food and other services we use.”

Despite the government's intervention which saw petrol and diesel increase by only 5 cents per litre last month, Monday’s announcement offers very little relief.

Government injected R500 million to avoid an expected increase of R1,25 cents per litre of petrol, but there were warnings that the situation would be different this month.

Some motorists shared their concerns on social media.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

