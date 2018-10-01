Motorists frustrated with latest fuel hike
From Wednesday, both grades of petrol will increase by 99 cents and R1 per litre, respectively, while diesel will set you back R1.24.
JOHANNESBURG - The record petrol price announcement has fuelled frustration as motorists come to terms with having to fork out more than R17 for a litre of petrol.
Paraffin is going up R1.4 while LP gas will cost you R1.79 a kilogramme more.
The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard has described the hikes are catastrophic for motorists and consumers.
“It’s catastrophic for all road users because as you rightfully say, it’s going to filter into the economy in some way or another. Maybe not immediately, but over a period of time. We will see an increase of costs, in terms of food and other services we use.”
Despite the government's intervention which saw petrol and diesel increase by only 5 cents per litre last month, Monday’s announcement offers very little relief.
Government injected R500 million to avoid an expected increase of R1,25 cents per litre of petrol, but there were warnings that the situation would be different this month.
Some motorists shared their concerns on social media.
Dear @CyrilRamaphosa, didn't you say that there is a team of ministers who are fixing the issue of #petrolPrice? Or it was another lie by new dawn.— Biko✊✊ (@mduzuma2) October 1, 2018
Dear @CyrilRamaphosa,— Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) October 1, 2018
Ndoda, if I find myself paying R20 a litre for petrol, forget my vote next year.#PetrolPrice
@ President , So the petrol price is going up , 40% tax , come on reduce the tax and help consumers. Sins February R5 raise on petrol— Peter (@Peter00369085) October 1, 2018
You get the government you deserve.— Lindsay vd Byl #LinzitoInspires (@Linzito85) October 1, 2018
I am not going to complain about the petrol price, I contributed to putting those in power making the decision. They have decided we must be charged R17 per litre of petrol.... https://t.co/K4ck3CmGbV
We have serious things to worry about guys. Like the petrol price 😭— Whate Joke Madahling (@KAYMABZ) October 1, 2018
I will barely be able to afford to travel to work. The petrol price is disgusting.— Andri - RedLipsRedNails (@LipsNails) October 1, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
