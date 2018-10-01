Miner (46) dies in underground accident at Lonmin mine

The firm says the man died on Sunday from head injuries sustained at the K3 shaft.

JOHANNESBURG - A 46-year-old miner has been killed in an underground accident at Lonmin’s platinum mine.

Lonmin's Wendy Tlou says they're investigating the cause of the accident and supporting his family.

“Immediately after the news, we sent through a delegation to visit his wife and family in the Eastern Cape to inform them about the tragic accident. We will offer support to his family. We extend our deepest condolences to his colleagues and family.”

