Metrorail CT's enforcement unit to begin work mid-October
On Friday three train stations, two of them in the city and one in Paarl were hit by arsonists.
CAPE TOWN - The new joint task team tasked with improving safety at Metrorail facilities will only hit the rail lines in the middle of this month.
Metrorail says the latest train fires were clearly orchestrated, describing it as sabotage bordering on treason.
Rail commuters have raised concerns about, safety, train delays and the extra costs they bear when they've had to arrange alternative transport following the latest arson attacks.
Metrorail says the latest incidents bring the number of coaches lost to fire to 47 this year alone and more than 150 since 2015.
A joint operation by the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa will launch the new rail enforcement unit on 15 October.
Metrorail’s Zino Mihi says it has made some security adjustments in the meantime.
WATCH: Metrorail to receive some much-needed boots on the ground
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
