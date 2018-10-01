Marijuana still a no go for athletes, SAIDS

Despite Marijuana been legalised for private use in small quantities, SAIDS has warned that athletes are still bound by the World Anti-Doping Code which prohibits marijuana.

CAPE TOWN - Despite landmark new laws regarding the usage of marijuana, The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) has warned professional athletes that the use of marijuana is still not allowed.

Marijuana was legalised in South Africa last month, but for personal use in small quantities in one’s home.

However, SAIDS has warned that athletes are still bound by the World Anti-Doping Code which prohibits marijuana.