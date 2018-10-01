Marijuana still a no go for athletes, SAIDS
Despite Marijuana been legalised for private use in small quantities, SAIDS has warned that athletes are still bound by the World Anti-Doping Code which prohibits marijuana.
CAPE TOWN - Despite landmark new laws regarding the usage of marijuana, The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) has warned professional athletes that the use of marijuana is still not allowed.
Marijuana was legalised in South Africa last month, but for personal use in small quantities in one’s home.
However, SAIDS has warned that athletes are still bound by the World Anti-Doping Code which prohibits marijuana.
IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ALL ATHLETES: Although Cannabis/Marijuana has been legalized for personal use in SA, it REMAINS a prohibited substance as per the World Anti-Doping Code & are still on the 2018 list of Prohibited Substances! pic.twitter.com/yOfHOpknk6— SAIDS (@drugfreesportZA) October 1, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
All Blacks looking to 'right a wrong' against Springboks
-
Benni: MTN8 final win ranks up there with rest of my achievements
-
Where the Ryder Cup was won and lost
-
Neville says Mourinho not to blame for United mess
-
Ronaldo sets up all 3 goals as Juve beat Napoli
-
Nodada earns Bafana call-up for Afcon clashes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.