Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall

CAPE TOWN - A cash-in transit robbery took place at a mall in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

Armed men approached a security guard who was leaving Liberty Promenade in Mitchells Plain on Monday afternoon.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo said a cash box was taken.

“The suspects fled in an unknown direction and, of course, at this stage we have mobilised our activation plan which comprises of the mobilisation of units, such as crime intelligence to get as much evidence and intelligence as possible.”

