Manenberg police station rewarded for retrieving most firearms in WC

Under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the station also arrested and successfully convicted the most number of high profile gangsters in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Manenberg police station has been rewarded for confiscating the most firearms in the Western Cape.

Under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the station also arrested and successfully convicted the most number of high profile gangsters in the province.

Captain Ian Bennet said: “The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Services commended Manengberg SAPS by awarding them a certificate for retrieving the most firearms within a period from April 2018 to the present day.”

The police station has retrieved nearly 80 guns off the streets and successfully convicted 18 high members in gang-related cases since April.

Bennet said the certificate was awarded by the commissioner himself as an incentive to other stations who are retrieving the most firearms in the Western Cape.

The station has also been commended by the national office for their hard work in trying to solve crime in the area and in the Western Cape.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)