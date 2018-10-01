Manenberg police station rewarded for retrieving most firearms in WC
Under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the station also arrested and successfully convicted the most number of high profile gangsters in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Manenberg police station has been rewarded for confiscating the most firearms in the Western Cape.
Under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the station also arrested and successfully convicted the most number of high profile gangsters in the province.
Captain Ian Bennet said: “The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Services commended Manengberg SAPS by awarding them a certificate for retrieving the most firearms within a period from April 2018 to the present day.”
The police station has retrieved nearly 80 guns off the streets and successfully convicted 18 high members in gang-related cases since April.
Bennet said the certificate was awarded by the commissioner himself as an incentive to other stations who are retrieving the most firearms in the Western Cape.
The station has also been commended by the national office for their hard work in trying to solve crime in the area and in the Western Cape.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Magashule: ANC to make submissions to inquiry over issues raised by banks
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
ANC top 6 set to probe alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Motorists frustrated with latest fuel hike
-
Westbury protest leaves 15 people injured, 5 arrested
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.