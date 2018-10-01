Magashule denies tension with Ramaphosa, blames divisive ‘western’ agenda

The 'Sunday Times' revealed last month that Ace Magashule, Jacob Zuma and the leaders of the ANC’s youth & women's leagues met to allegedly discuss how to oust Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite claims that he's involved in an alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he and the president are united and working well together.

Magashule has suggested there's a western agenda to divide them.

The secretary general confirmed on Monday afternoon that the party's highest decision-making body has tasked the top six with investigating the alleged plot.

The Sunday Times revealed last month that Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and the leaders of the ANC’s youth and women's leagues met at a Durban hotel to allegedly discuss how to oust Ramaphosa.

It was clear a few weeks ago already that Ramaphosa knew there could be a plot to oust him.

He said: “If there is any plot, what agenda are they serving? What mandate are they serving?”

But Magashule says he and the president get along just fine.

“We’re working together and united. We’re not focused on rumours. There are no international drivers who are going to detract us from our focus.”

He also confirmed that the alleged plot will now be investigated and dealt with by the top six leaders.

However, he failed to respond to questions from Eyewitness News about what the scope of the investigation would be, or how he and president Ramaphosa can be part of the team investigating something that concerns them both directly.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)