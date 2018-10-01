Magashule: ANC to make submissions to inquiry over issues raised by banks

Last month several banks, which previously closed their accounts with the Gupta family, told the commission they were summoned by ANC leaders to Luthuli House to explain their decisions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will make submissions at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to respond to the testimony by several banks, with secretary general Ace Magashule saying he's also willing to give evidence if he's either implicated or invited.

Magashule says the ANC wants to clarify why some of the party’s leaders called several banking executives to Luthuli House.

“The ANC will make submissions on issues raised by the banking institutions.”

Magashule has repeated the ANC’s call that all party members with information participate in the commission.

The secretary general says he’s willing to testify himself after it was revealed that while he was Free State premier the province spent more than R70 million on advertising in Gupta-owned publications, that’s more than any another province.

Despite several ANC members being mentioned at the commission, Magashule says the party is not on trial.

