Louw added to Springbok squad for All Blacks

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran loose forward Francois Louw has been added to the South Africa squad for a Rugby Championship final-round match against New Zealand in Pretoria Saturday.



Louw plays for English Premiership club Bath and been in and out of the Springbok side this season as coach Rassie Erasmus constantly changes his back-row combinations.

Traditionally a flanker, the 33-year-old can also operate as a number eight, making him an attractive proposition among the replacements, if not as a starter.

Skipper Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Sikhumbuzo Notshe were the loose forwards in a 23-12 victory over Australia in Port Elizabeth last Saturday.

Although the match is a 'dead rubber', because the All Blacks won the southern hemisphere championship by beating Argentina 35-17, the Pretoria Test is a 52,000 sell-out.

South Africa stunned New Zealand by winning 36-34 in Wellington last month though outscored by six tries to five.

Francois Louw, who has been in and out of the Springbok squad, played against the Pumas in Argentina in August