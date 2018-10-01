[LISTEN] Vexillology & the meaning of the SA flag
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Zain Johnson spoke to Bruce Berry from the Southern African Vexillological Association about the meaning of the South African flag.
CAPE TOWN – Every flag tells a story about the history of a country, its people, and future aspirations.
Bruce Berry from the Southern African Vexillological Association says a flag is a piece of cloth, but how it’s interpreted and the symbolism behind it affects one’s reaction to it.
He spoke to CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson about vexillology - which is the study of flags and their symbolism – and the meaning of the South African flag.
“Every flag tells a story… The South African flag came about by the change to democracy in 1994. We have six colours, there’s black, green, and gold and that comes from the colours of the liberation movements… And then you have red, white, and blue which is from the Dutch and British flags. The black, green, and gold initially represent the black population. And red, white, and blue represent the white population.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress
-
[LISTEN] Sharing Dros video & naming rape suspect unlawful, warns legal expert
-
[LISTEN] Justice Minister explains SA extradition deal with UAE
-
[LISTEN] New Mining Charter 'a perfect compromise between all stakeholders'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT dominate varsity football finals
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
-
[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'
-
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
[LISTEN] ANC veteran Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
-
[LISTEN] Heritage Council calls for heritage levy to protect SA’s sites
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
-
[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in
-
[LISTEN] Ehrenreich: Call me Camisa, not coloured
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.