[LISTEN] Vexillology & the meaning of the SA flag

| CapeTalk host Zain Johnson spoke to Bruce Berry from the Southern African Vexillological Association about the meaning of the South African flag.

CAPE TOWN – Every flag tells a story about the history of a country, its people, and future aspirations.

Bruce Berry from the Southern African Vexillological Association says a flag is a piece of cloth, but how it’s interpreted and the symbolism behind it affects one’s reaction to it.

He spoke to CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson about vexillology - which is the study of flags and their symbolism – and the meaning of the South African flag.

“Every flag tells a story… The South African flag came about by the change to democracy in 1994. We have six colours, there’s black, green, and gold and that comes from the colours of the liberation movements… And then you have red, white, and blue which is from the Dutch and British flags. The black, green, and gold initially represent the black population. And red, white, and blue represent the white population.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

