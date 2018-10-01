[LISTEN] Psychology of racism

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser talks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs who explains that perceptions of race are often shaped by group dynamics.

JOHANNESBURG – Group dynamics are at the core of understanding racism and other forms of social prejudice, says clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs.

Knibbs explains that perceptions of race are often shaped by group dynamics.

He explored the psychology of racism and group dynamics. Callers also weighed in with their own experiences.

