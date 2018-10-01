[LISTEN] Post Office officially takes over grant payments

Radio 702 | Lindiwe Kwele, the COO at the South African Post Office (Sapo) says while they will be taking over from Sassa, not every grant recipient has their Sapo card.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office will takeover payment of beneficiaries from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) as of October.

Cash Paymaster Services' contract to provide payment services at pay points for social grant recipients officially came to an end in September.

Lindiwe Kwele, the chief operations officer at the South African Post Office (Sapo) says while they will be taking over from Sassa, not every grant recipient has their Sapo card.

“Remember this is a hybrid model so some beneficiaries have opted to have their private bank cards with the commercial banks.”

She said that the Sassa green rod cards are the ones that have been prioritised for migrating, but anyone can switch to the new Sassa cards.

With the new cards, Kwele said the 6.9 million grant recipients can use them and withdraw their money at any ATMs and merchants.

