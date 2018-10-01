Limpopo Health MEC declares medicine shortage a disaster
The MEC says while the pharmaceutical depot in the province is full of stock, hospitals and clinics are unable to order anything because the new system does not allow them to manually do so.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has declared the shortage of medicine at provincial health facilities a disaster.
The MEC has now called for the old system to be reinstated, saying a department as critical as Health should have tried and tested procurement avenues in place.
“… And nobody wants to own up to these challenges. Everyone is blaming the other. So for me, the solution is to stop the system, go manual [and] deliver the medicine. But what we want to see is medicine in clinics,” she said.
