Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
The families of seven Muslim girls have now threatened to take legal action against the school, calling the school's stance on religious clothing unconstitutional.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that it is investigating a complaint by Muslim pupils at Jeppe Girls' High who were allegedly given disciplinary notices for wearing hijabs.
The department says that an investigation into the complaints is taking place after lawyers sent an urgent letter to the department calling for intervention.
Law firm Cliff Dekker Hoffmeyer has now taken on the hijab case and is threatening to go to court if the disciplinary hearing notices aren't withdrawn.
The notices were issued to the schoolgirls for alleged dress code infringements and disregard for instructions over their failure to ask permission to wear their hijabs.
Cliff Dekker Hoffmeyer lawyer, Jacquie Cassette, says: “We think that there’s a whole lawful issue around trying to discipline these girls and according to the provision which we think that it complies with the law.”
The hearing was meant to take place on Saturday morning but was postponed to an unknown later date.
Eyewitness News has contacted Jeppe Girls High School but has not yet received a response.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
