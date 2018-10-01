Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
PRETORIA – Former South African Revenue Services (Sars) spokesperson Adrian Lackay has confirmed that suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane and the revenue service have withdrawn the R12 million defamation of character lawsuit filed against him.
Moyane instituted the claim in May 2015 after Lackay made a submission to the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance and the joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament.
Lackay raised numerous concerns related to the management of Sars, many of which are now being exposed at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
In March 2015, just months after Moyane’s appointment, Lackay warned Parliament that Moyane’s actions were causing and will further cause most senior and experienced officials to resign.
He further warned that Moyane’s conduct would destabilise the revenue service and will lead to shortfalls in revenue collection.
But the two parliamentary committees he made the submissions to choose not to consider the information and instead released Lackay’s submission to the media.
It was then that Moyane instituted a R12 million claim against the former spokesperson.
Sars and Moyane have indicated they will withdraw the case and cover Lackay’s legal fees.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
