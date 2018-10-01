Kanye West says America should abolish slavery amendment

The tweet sparked outrage among his followers, and West later tried to clarify his position on the issue.

LONDON - Outspoken rap star Kanye West has argued that America should abolish the constitutional amendment that outlaws slavery.

The 41-year-old rapper reiterated his support for US President Donald Trump by posting a photo of himself wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap on his Twitter account, before he made the controversial suggestion about the amendment.

He wrote: "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love (sic)"

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

The tweet sparked outrage among his followers, and West - who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - later tried to clarify his position on the issue.

He said: "the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals.

"not abolish but. let's amend the 13th amendment

"We apply everyone's opinions to our platform (sic)"

Earlier this year, West caused controversy when he claimed in an interview that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice".

The rap star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old Chicago with Kim - said: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years: for 400 years, that sounds like choice. You was there for 400 years. And it's all of y'all?"

During the interview with TMZ, West became embroiled in an argument with one of the company's employees after he asked: "Do you feel like I'm thinking free and feeling free?"

At that point, Van Lathan, who had a camera pointed at him, decided to speak up.

He said: "I actually don't think you're thinking anything."

He continued: "While you are making music and being an artist and living a life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of in society have to deal with these threats in our lives.

"We have to deal with the marginalisation that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was our choice."