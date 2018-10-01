Joburg motorists urged to avoid Westbury, Sophiatown amid protest

Community members have been venting their anger at police on the streets of Westbury for a second day, accusing officers of working with criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being advised to avoid any roads close to Westbury and Sophiatown on Monday afternoon as residents in the township, south-west of Johannesburg, continue their anti-crime protest.

The demonstration was sparked last week when a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old niece was wounded in a shootout, allegedly between rival gangs.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar says motorists heading into peak hour traffic should avoid the area.

“Motorists coming towards Roodepoort can drive past the Wesdene Dam or motorists travelling in a westerly direction can use Price Street and pass Industria as alternative routes this afternoon.”

#Westbury Earlier: Protestors move towards police calling them to stop firing rubber bullets at them. Community leaders instruct protestors to stop throwing rocks. AK pic.twitter.com/RaoSeZx7AJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2018

#Westbury Police have arrested more than 3 people during protests in Westbury. Protestors are throwing rocks towards police as they fire rubber bullets. Police helicopters are flying overhead. Police and journalists take cover at walls for cover. @ahmedkajee pic.twitter.com/zqafYD36Nn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)