Joburg motorists urged to avoid Westbury, Sophiatown amid protest

Community members have been venting their anger at police on the streets of Westbury for a second day, accusing officers of working with criminals.

Westbury residents walk towards police during an anti-crime protest on 1 October 2018. Picture: EWN
Westbury residents walk towards police during an anti-crime protest on 1 October 2018. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being advised to avoid any roads close to Westbury and Sophiatown on Monday afternoon as residents in the township, south-west of Johannesburg, continue their anti-crime protest.

Community members have been venting their anger at police on the streets of Westbury for a second day, accusing officers of working with criminals.

The demonstration was sparked last week when a woman was shot dead and her 10-year-old niece was wounded in a shootout, allegedly between rival gangs.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar says motorists heading into peak hour traffic should avoid the area.

“Motorists coming towards Roodepoort can drive past the Wesdene Dam or motorists travelling in a westerly direction can use Price Street and pass Industria as alternative routes this afternoon.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

