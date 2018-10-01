Popular Topics
JMPD officers deployed in Westbury to monitor protest

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says officers are on high alert.

The Westbury community has mobilised against gang and drug related crime, shutting down the area, and marching to drug dealers homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
The Westbury community has mobilised against gang and drug related crime, shutting down the area, and marching to drug dealers homes on 28 September 2018. Picture: EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A larger team of offers has been dispatched to Westbury on Monday morning where residents have again taken to the streets.

They are protesting against drugs, gangsterism and crime.

Last week, there was unrest in the area after a woman was killed and a 10-year-old injured during a shooting suspected to be gang-related near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Residents have accused police of being in cahoots with the criminals in the area.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says officers are on high alert.

“Burning tyres at Perth Road and Portland Street as well as Charles Street Newlands have been cleared. Officers are on duty in Westbury and so far the roads are still clear except a few roads where a small group of protestors is being addressed by the Saps.”

Meanwhile, two people were arrested for public violence and were later released.

Residents in Westbury say they no longer feel safe to walk the streets, fearing that they too could be killed by bullets

“Something needs to be done because now people are getting shot here and kids.”

The residents have also accused some police officers of being corrupt and receiving bribes from drug dealers and gangsters, who in turn terrorise the community.

They also claim that the police seldom help them with complaints and only come out during protests.

The community says they’ll continue with their protest until their demands are met.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

