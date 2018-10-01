JMPD officers deployed in Westbury to monitor protest
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says officers are on high alert.
JOHANNESBURG – A larger team of offers has been dispatched to Westbury on Monday morning where residents have again taken to the streets.
They are protesting against drugs, gangsterism and crime.
Last week, there was unrest in the area after a woman was killed and a 10-year-old injured during a shooting suspected to be gang-related near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.
Residents have accused police of being in cahoots with the criminals in the area.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minaar says officers are on high alert.
“Burning tyres at Perth Road and Portland Street as well as Charles Street Newlands have been cleared. Officers are on duty in Westbury and so far the roads are still clear except a few roads where a small group of protestors is being addressed by the Saps.”
Meanwhile, two people were arrested for public violence and were later released.
Residents in Westbury say they no longer feel safe to walk the streets, fearing that they too could be killed by bullets
“Something needs to be done because now people are getting shot here and kids.”
The residents have also accused some police officers of being corrupt and receiving bribes from drug dealers and gangsters, who in turn terrorise the community.
They also claim that the police seldom help them with complaints and only come out during protests.
The community says they’ll continue with their protest until their demands are met.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gauteng govt can't hold former officials personally liable for Esidimeni tragedy
-
Ramaphosa: ANC in position to make faster progress in improving citizens' lives
-
No need to worry about number of teachers leaving SA, says Education Department
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.