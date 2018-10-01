Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms probe into alleged Gupta spying
The DA lodged the complaint last July which followed reports that Gupta ally Ashu Chawla was found in possession of sensitive and confidential information.
PRETORIA - The Inspector-General of Intelligence has confirmed that it is investigating the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s complaint that state resources were allegedly used to spy on prominent South Africans at the behest of the Guptas.
The party lodged the complaint last July which followed reports that Gupta ally Ashu Chawla was found in possession of sensitive and confidential information.
Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe apologised to the DA for the delay in the investigation, which he says was caused by the non-co-operation of the State Security Agency under the tenure of Arthur Fraser.
The Inspector-General has told the party’s John Steenhuisen that the investigation is, however, underway and that he will keep him informed on the investigation.
Steenhuisen says the need for Dintwe to conduct this probe is now even more urgent considering the work of the state capture commission of inquiry led by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
