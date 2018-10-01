Govt workers continue protest against 'unsafe' Civitas building

Workers affiliated to the PSA stopped working in the Civitas building after it emerged it was only 21% compliant with safety requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Department workers in Pretoria have entered their second month working on the street and there’s still no indication whether government will arrange an alternative venue for them.

Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) stopped working in the Civitas Building after it emerged it was only 21% compliant with safety requirements.

The matter has now reached the courts.

The PSA’s Tahir Maepa said: “We went to the extent of even going out ourselves to look at available office spaces. We found three buildings where we could be accommodated temporary, but the Department of Public Works basically refused to give the Department of Health an alternative accommodation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)