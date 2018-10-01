Govt workers continue protest against 'unsafe' Civitas building
Workers affiliated to the PSA stopped working in the Civitas building after it emerged it was only 21% compliant with safety requirements.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Department workers in Pretoria have entered their second month working on the street and there’s still no indication whether government will arrange an alternative venue for them.
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) stopped working in the Civitas Building after it emerged it was only 21% compliant with safety requirements.
The matter has now reached the courts.
The PSA’s Tahir Maepa said: “We went to the extent of even going out ourselves to look at available office spaces. We found three buildings where we could be accommodated temporary, but the Department of Public Works basically refused to give the Department of Health an alternative accommodation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.