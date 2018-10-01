Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeys

-
Moyane's court bid to stop Gordhan's involvement in hearing & inquiryLocal
-
Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeysLocal
-
CT average dam levels increase to 65%Local
-
Manenberg police station rewarded for retrieving most firearms in WCLocal
-
Bob Hewitt's victims to oppose parole applicationLocal
-
Petrol price reaches all-time highLocal
-
-
Marijuana still a no go for athletes, SAIDSSport
-
Nodada earns Bafana call-up for Afcon clashesSport
-
All Blacks looking to 'right a wrong' against SpringboksSport
-
Where the Ryder Cup was won and lostSport
-
Benni: MTN8 final win ranks up there with rest of my achievementsSport
-
South Africa stutter before beating ZimbabweSport
-
#SunroomSession: There's a different music genre brewing in PELifestyle
-
US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapyLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why we should take fungal infections more seriouslyOpinion
-
Kanye West says America should abolish slavery amendmentLifestyle
-
Global Citizen Festival wraps up in New York, heads to JoburgLifestyle
-
Prince William visits British troops in Kenya, trains with themLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Oliver Mtukudzi, Black Mambazo team up to redo 'Neria' & it's beautifulLifestyle
-
Kanye West is now Ye, but unchanged on backing TrumpLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington nearly died as a childLifestyle
-
ANC top 6 set to probe alleged plot to oust RamaphosaPolitics
-
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and GigabaOpinion
-
Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms probe into alleged Gupta spyingPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC in position to make faster progress in improving citizens' livesPolitics
-
Public Works Dept: R103m flats will house gov officials when Parly is in sessionLocal
-
Nxesi awaits Ramaphosa's response over request to axe Public Works DGLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why we should take fungal infections more seriouslyOpinion
-
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and GigabaOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Time’s Up in 2018 – or is it?Opinion
-
[OPINION] The ANC can no longer count on union ally to win electionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Land reform debate: what’s missing according to SA farmersOpinion
-
[OPINION] An imperfect U.N. is still the world’s best hopeOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Rand retreats in early tradeBusiness
-
Fuel prices rocket to record highLocal
-
Mathabatha: China’s investments will bring development in SABusiness
-
Tesla's SEC deal provides ammunition for US probe, investor lawsuitsWorld
-
Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlementBusiness
-
Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil suppliesBusiness
Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeys
Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay. GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.
JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pension and Administration Agency (GPAA) has confirmed its acting Chief Financial Officer Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay.
This follows a disciplinary hearing in which he had been found guilty of calling some of his subordinates monkeys.
GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.
While Mda remains suspended, a petition signed by 25 of his subordinates alleging incompetence, is now being considered by the agency.
Spokesperson Mack Lewele says the organisation will not be pressured into making rushed decisions.
“We don’t want to rush to dismiss their call for review. We are taking counsel on that and we hope that the matter will be resolved some time, hopefully, this week."
The commercial crimes unit is probing allegations of corruption and money maladministration at the agency.
Last month, Eyewitness News also revealed that employees have accused CEO Krishen Sukdev of failing to act against senior staff involved in alleged fraud and corruption.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
