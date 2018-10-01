Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeys

Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay. GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pension and Administration Agency (GPAA) has confirmed its acting Chief Financial Officer Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay.

This follows a disciplinary hearing in which he had been found guilty of calling some of his subordinates monkeys.

GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.

While Mda remains suspended, a petition signed by 25 of his subordinates alleging incompetence, is now being considered by the agency.

Spokesperson Mack Lewele says the organisation will not be pressured into making rushed decisions.

“We don’t want to rush to dismiss their call for review. We are taking counsel on that and we hope that the matter will be resolved some time, hopefully, this week."

The commercial crimes unit is probing allegations of corruption and money maladministration at the agency.

Last month, Eyewitness News also revealed that employees have accused CEO Krishen Sukdev of failing to act against senior staff involved in alleged fraud and corruption.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)