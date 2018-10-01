Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeys

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Govt pension agency acting CFO suspended for calling subordinates monkeys

Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay. GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.

A view of the Government Pension and Administration Agency (GPAA) offices in Pretoria. Picture: Google Earth.
A view of the Government Pension and Administration Agency (GPAA) offices in Pretoria. Picture: Google Earth.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pension and Administration Agency (GPAA) has confirmed its acting Chief Financial Officer Phumzile Mda has been suspended for two months without pay.

This follows a disciplinary hearing in which he had been found guilty of calling some of his subordinates monkeys.

GPAA says the victims are not satisfied with the sanction.

While Mda remains suspended, a petition signed by 25 of his subordinates alleging incompetence, is now being considered by the agency.

Spokesperson Mack Lewele says the organisation will not be pressured into making rushed decisions.

“We don’t want to rush to dismiss their call for review. We are taking counsel on that and we hope that the matter will be resolved some time, hopefully, this week."

The commercial crimes unit is probing allegations of corruption and money maladministration at the agency.

Last month, Eyewitness News also revealed that employees have accused CEO Krishen Sukdev of failing to act against senior staff involved in alleged fraud and corruption.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA