Golden Arrow Bus Service warns of possible fare price increase
The bus service's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said an increase is possible if the crude oil price continues its upward trajectory and the rand/dollar exchange rate remains weak.
CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow Bus Service's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer has warned that the company may have to review fares if fuel prices continue to rise.
She said the increase is possible - if the crude oil price continues its upward trajectory and the rand to dollar exchange rate remains weak.
“Fuel constitutes one of the main costs of our business, and rising fuel costs, unfortunately, do have a negative impact on our ability to keep our prices down. Golden Arrow would, however, like to assure passengers and stakeholders that a price increase is not currently being considered.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
