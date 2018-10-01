Global Citizen Festival wraps up in New York, heads to Joburg

The concert is staged to encourage world leaders to commit to ending extreme poverty by 2030 and tickets are earned by taking actions towards this goal.

NEW YORK - With the Global Citizen Festival wrapped up for another year in New York City, all eyes are now on the Joburg event.

The concert is staged to encourage world leaders to commit to ending extreme poverty by 2030 and tickets are earned by taking actions towards this goal.

"Essential health services should be within reach for every person – whether they live here in New York, or a village across the world." - Dr. Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson.



We're so enthusiastic to have @JNJCares in the #HealthForAll Alliance. #ChangingHumanHealth pic.twitter.com/3RGTyMwtr5 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 30, 2018

Global Citizen Festival advocates Maps Maponyane and Nandi Madida were part of the 60,000 strong crowd that attended the Central Park concert where the likes of Janet Jackson and The Weeknd performed.

Maponyane says the concert is a good way to make the sustainable development goals (SDG) for 2030 accessible.

“It’s really encouraging seeing people, collectively, coming together to go earn their tickets and raise awareness. It actually allows people to be more concerned and pay more attention to things such as the SDGs.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)