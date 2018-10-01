German antitrust watchdog eyes steps against Facebook this year
This comes after the head of the country's watchdog said it would take action against the social media app for abusing its market dominance to gather data without consent.
BERLIN - The head of Germany’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday he was “very optimistic” that his office would take action against Facebook this year after finding it had abused its market dominance to gather data on people without their consent.
“We are currently evaluating Facebook’s opinion on our preliminary assessment and I’m very optimistic that we are going to take further steps, even this year, whatever this would mean,” Federal Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt told a conference on competition law in Berlin.
