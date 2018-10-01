Gauteng govt: We have no power to scrap e-tolls

Last week, while answering to Parliament, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed that over 15,000 motorists have been issued with summonses for outstanding debt.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says while it would like to see e-tolls scrapped, it’s not up to the province to make the call.

In July, the provincial ANC announced plans to do away with the disastrous system with Premier David Makhura conceding that it has failed.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the e-toll system was introduced by the national government so the province has no power to scrap it.

“The Gauteng government has made its position clear. But we don’t run or operate the e-toll system. This is a national government project and can only be scrapped by them.”

Masebe also says Gauteng has no say in who gets summonsed by roads agency Sanral.

“I can’t talk about Sanral’s fees and the operation of the e-tolls. That must be directed to the national government.”

He says Makhura and President Cyril Ramaphosa agree that something has to be done, but no plan has been finalised.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)