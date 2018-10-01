Gauteng govt launches Gibela train manufacturing plant
Transport MEC Ismael Vadi says the plant will benefit nearby communities, particularly young people in skills development.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department launched the Gibela train manufacturing plant in Nigel on Monday.
Transport MEC Ismail Vadi says the plant will benefit nearby communities, particularly young people in skills development.
He also launched this year’s October Transport Month campaign themed 'transforming and modernising public transport in Gauteng', which seeks to create awareness about the importance of transport as an enabler for economic growth.
Vadi also handed over 3,000 bicycles to school pupils.
He says there is now progress in the Gauteng government’s transformation and modernisation interventions.
“We have now developed our own capacity to manufacture and produce a full train set. The capacity we lost over the years, we’ll rebuild that capacity and I think it’s going to be quite important.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Magashule denies tension with Ramaphosa, blames divisive ‘western’ agenda
-
Petrol price reaches all-time high
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Gauteng govt: We have no power to scrap e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.