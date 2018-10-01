Popular Topics
Gauteng govt launches Gibela train manufacturing plant

Transport MEC Ismael Vadi says the plant will benefit nearby communities, particularly young people in skills development.

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi. Picture: EWN.
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi. Picture: EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department launched the Gibela train manufacturing plant in Nigel on Monday.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi says the plant will benefit nearby communities, particularly young people in skills development.

He also launched this year’s October Transport Month campaign themed 'transforming and modernising public transport in Gauteng', which seeks to create awareness about the importance of transport as an enabler for economic growth.

Vadi also handed over 3,000 bicycles to school pupils.

He says there is now progress in the Gauteng government’s transformation and modernisation interventions.

“We have now developed our own capacity to manufacture and produce a full train set. The capacity we lost over the years, we’ll rebuild that capacity and I think it’s going to be quite important.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

