Fuel prices rocket to record high

JOHANNESBURG - The fuel price is going up at a record high with petrol increasing between 99 cents and one rand.

Diesel will cost you R1.24 cents more from Wednesday midnight.

Paraffin will also spike to between R1.04 and R1.39

LP gas has also reached a record high, increasing by R1.79 cents a kilogramme.