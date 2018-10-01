Dros rape accused suspect expected to appear in court
The 20-year-old man is facing four charges, including rape and assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, when he appears in the Pretoria regional court on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
The child was attacked earlier last month inside a bathroom at the Silverton restaurant.
This will be his second court appearance and he’s expected to enter his plea into the record, after which the media will be legally allowed to name him.
The girl's mother found the man naked in the men's bathroom with her daughter after she had been gone for longer than usual.
The Commission of Gender Equality's Mbuyiselo Botha says the suspect should remain in custody until his case wraps up, given the serious nature of the charges.
“The suspect must not be granted bail so that to send a clear message that this society is intolerant of any form of violence.”
Dros has urged the public to give police space to investigate the crime.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
