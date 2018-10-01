Dept: Weaker rand & high crude oil prices to blame for petrol price hike
Both grades of petrol will increase by 99 cents and R1 per litre respectively while diesel will diesel will set you back R1,24 cents.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are digesting the latest fuel price shock which will bring costs at the pumps to a record high.
Both grades of petrol will increase by 99 cents and R1 per litre respectively while diesel will diesel will set you back R1,24 cents.
From Wednesday motorists will have to fork out R1,79 cents more for LP gas while illuminating paraffin is going up by R1,4.
Despite government's intervention which saw petrol and diesel increase by only 5 cents per litre last month, Monday’s announcement offers very little relief.
Government injected R500 million to avoid an expected increase of R1,25 cents per litre of petrol, but there were warnings that the situation would be different this month.
The Energy Department's Robert Maake explains what drove the hikes.
“The weaker rand against the Dollar and the high crude oil prices during the period under review.”
Opposition parties have blamed the African National Congress, saying the party has mismanaged public funds, sold off strategic oil stock and increased petrol price levies to fill government's revenue hole.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
ANC top 6 set to probe alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Moyane to approach ConCourt to block disciplinary hearing, Nugent inquiry
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.