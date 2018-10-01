De Lille calls for probe into Foreshore land auction

The land was allegedly undervalued and sold at a loss of R58 million in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation could be launched into the auction of prime land on the Foreshore.

The land was allegedly undervalued and sold at a loss of R58 million in 2016.

Outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille has requested that city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo probes the matter.

De Lille says she became concerned over the alleged loss of public funds and that the city could also run the risk of an audit query from the Auditor-General.

It was an activist group which raised the alarm over the issue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)