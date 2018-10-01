DA calls on SAPS to beef up safety measures in Westbury, Tembisa

At least 15 people have been wounded and five have been arrested since anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on police to implement more stringent safety measures in Westbury, in Johannesburg.

At least 15 people have been wounded and five have been arrested since anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

The DA’s Solly Msimanga accuses police of not doing enough to curb crime in the area, despite calls from the community for a stronger police presence.

“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has increased the number of officers in the area to help fight crime, but the South African Police Service has not increased visibility and I think that’s worrying. The South African Police Service needs to be at the forefront of fighting crime.”

The DA has also expressed concern over Tembisa, where residents are also experiencing high levels of crime.

“It’s been very brazen in parts of Tembisa where people have been pointed with guns in their own homes and their houses ransacked. It can only be addressed when the South African Police Service and the metro police service pull together.”

[VIDEO] 'Please help us' - Westbury appeals for govt support amid protests

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)