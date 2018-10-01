DA calls on SAPS to beef up safety measures in Westbury, Tembisa
At least 15 people have been wounded and five have been arrested since anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece was wounded in an apparent gang shooting.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on police to implement more stringent safety measures in Westbury, in Johannesburg.
At least 15 people have been wounded and five have been arrested since anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.
The DA’s Solly Msimanga accuses police of not doing enough to curb crime in the area, despite calls from the community for a stronger police presence.
“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has increased the number of officers in the area to help fight crime, but the South African Police Service has not increased visibility and I think that’s worrying. The South African Police Service needs to be at the forefront of fighting crime.”
The DA has also expressed concern over Tembisa, where residents are also experiencing high levels of crime.
“It’s been very brazen in parts of Tembisa where people have been pointed with guns in their own homes and their houses ransacked. It can only be addressed when the South African Police Service and the metro police service pull together.”
[VIDEO] 'Please help us' - Westbury appeals for govt support amid protests
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Magashule denies tension with Ramaphosa, blames divisive ‘western’ agenda
-
Petrol price reaches all-time high
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Gauteng govt: We have no power to scrap e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.