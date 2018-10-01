CT’s anti-crime protesters to meet with govt officials
Last week, residents in various communities staged demonstrations against gangsterism.
CAPE TOWN - Leaders of an anti-crime protest movement are to meet with government officials soon.
Last week, residents in various communities staged demonstrations against gangsterism.
In Bonteheuwel, tensions ran high and 13 protesters were arrested.
The movement's Gatto Wanza said: “On Tuesday we are meeting with government in Kensington. Our request for the national Minister of Police was that we set up an inter-ministerial task team [and] we are expecting him to pitch up with other ministers of cabinet.”
WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence
