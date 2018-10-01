Popular Topics
CT’s anti-crime protesters to meet with govt officials

Last week, residents in various communities staged demonstrations against gangsterism.

Bonteheuwel residents during one of many anti-crime marches which took place across Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Bonteheuwel residents during one of many anti-crime marches which took place across Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Leaders of an anti-crime protest movement are to meet with government officials soon.

Last week, residents in various communities staged demonstrations against gangsterism.

In Bonteheuwel, tensions ran high and 13 protesters were arrested.

The movement's Gatto Wanza said: “On Tuesday we are meeting with government in Kensington. Our request for the national Minister of Police was that we set up an inter-ministerial task team [and] we are expecting him to pitch up with other ministers of cabinet.”

WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

