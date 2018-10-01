CT man to appear in court following murder of motorcyclist

The metro police's Ruth Solomons says a community tip-off led city officers to a house in Kensington where they arrested the suspect on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington man is expected in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist.

The woman was robbed of her belongings and shot after pulling off on the side of the N1 road near Century City with her motorcycle.

The incident occurred shortly before peak time on Friday afternoon.

“The officers searched the house and a male occupant. They found different bank cards and a driver’s license in the dustbin. It was later found that the cards belonged to the woman who was robbed on the N1. She had stopped with a flat tyre and had been robbed and shot in the stomach.”

