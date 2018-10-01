CT average dam levels increase to 65%

The Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the other major dams are all above 90%.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's biggest feeder dam Theewaterskloof is over 57% full.

That is up from 28% at this time last year.

The Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the other major dams are all above 90%.

The province's average dam levels have increased to 65%.

In October last year, the province’s dam levels were sitting at 36%.

The Cape Town system average is over 75%, up from 37% a year ago.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)