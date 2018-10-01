Cops keep watchful eye in Kwanonqaba following protest

Traffic officials closed a section of the N2 highway when angry residents burnt tyres in the road and set a truck alight.

CAPE TOWN - Public order police are keeping a watchful eye on the Kwanonqaba community in Mossel Bay following service delivery protests on Monday morning.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “We are maintaining high visibility in Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay following after action broke out. Apparently, it’s about service delivery but we’re closely monitoring it. So far, no incidents have been reported and no arrests have been made. All the roads have been opened to traffic.”

