City of CT to receive R553m boost for water projects

The municipality says it was informed last week that it will be receiving grant funding for drought relief efforts.

Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will receive R553 million from national government for water projects.

The municipality says it was informed last week that it will be receiving grant funding for drought relief efforts.

Outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille says the funds must be used in line with the city's application for the funding for the Cape Flats, Atlantis, and Table Mountain Group aquifer recharge projects.

“I want to use the opportunity to say thank you to team Cape Town for all their brilliant water saving efforts and ask that we continue on this trend as our dams must still recover fully.”

Cape Town's biggest feeder dam Theewaterskloof is over 57% full. That is up from 28% at this time last year.

The Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the other major dams are all above 90%. The province's average dam levels have increased to 65%. In October last year, the province’s dam levels were sitting at 36%. The Cape Town system average is over 75%, up from 37% a year ago.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

