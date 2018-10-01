City of CT to receive R553m boost for water projects
The municipality says it was informed last week that it will be receiving grant funding for drought relief efforts.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will receive R553 million from national government for water projects.
The municipality says it was informed last week that it will be receiving grant funding for drought relief efforts.
Outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille says the funds must be used in line with the city's application for the funding for the Cape Flats, Atlantis, and Table Mountain Group aquifer recharge projects.
“I want to use the opportunity to say thank you to team Cape Town for all their brilliant water saving efforts and ask that we continue on this trend as our dams must still recover fully.”
Cape Town's biggest feeder dam Theewaterskloof is over 57% full. That is up from 28% at this time last year.
The Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the other major dams are all above 90%. The province's average dam levels have increased to 65%. In October last year, the province’s dam levels were sitting at 36%. The Cape Town system average is over 75%, up from 37% a year ago.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Magashule denies tension with Ramaphosa, blames divisive ‘western’ agenda
-
Petrol price reaches all-time high
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Fuel prices rocket to record high
-
Dros rape accused due in court on Tuesday
-
Gauteng govt: We have no power to scrap e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.