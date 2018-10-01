City of CT relaxes restrictions on water usage

The City is asking residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day, up from the previous 50-litre limit.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town will relax curbs from Level 6B to Level 5, with dams having reached almost 75% capacity.

The municipality says its decision to relax restrictions on consumers was based on signs of water conservation, rising dam levels, as well as assessments and consultations with water users and municipalities.

The city's Xanthea Limberg said: “This will bring tariff relief of between 26.6% and 70% per kilolitre of water depending on the usage and the tariff category.”

University of Cape Town academic, Kevin Winter, says that he supports the city's decision and adds that the move will bring some relief to Cape Town's tourism industry and to residents.

“I think that the city can see that it’s capable of managing the volume of water and therefore it’s a very important message to get across as we ease these restrictions.”

A further assessment of future adjustments will be made once the national Water Department makes a ruling for the new hydrological year or advises on an interim relaxation.

