City of CT relaxes restrictions on water usage
The City is asking residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day, up from the previous 50-litre limit.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town will relax curbs from Level 6B to Level 5, with dams having reached almost 75% capacity.
The city is asking residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day, up from the previous 50-litre limit.
The municipality says its decision to relax restrictions on consumers was based on signs of water conservation, rising dam levels, as well as assessments and consultations with water users and municipalities.
The city's Xanthea Limberg said: “This will bring tariff relief of between 26.6% and 70% per kilolitre of water depending on the usage and the tariff category.”
University of Cape Town academic, Kevin Winter, says that he supports the city's decision and adds that the move will bring some relief to Cape Town's tourism industry and to residents.
“I think that the city can see that it’s capable of managing the volume of water and therefore it’s a very important message to get across as we ease these restrictions.”
A further assessment of future adjustments will be made once the national Water Department makes a ruling for the new hydrological year or advises on an interim relaxation.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Lackay confirms Moyane, Sars have withdrawn R12m lawsuit against him
-
Biker dies after being shot on N1 near Century City
-
Law firm threatens court action over hijab complaint at top Joburg school
-
Political analysts question reason for Gigaba’s Twitter Q&A on Guptas
-
Experts weigh in on Gigaba-Tlhabi twar
-
Gauteng govt can't hold former officials personally liable for Esidimeni tragedy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.