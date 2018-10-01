Cause of fatal bacteria outbreak at Coronationville hospital yet to determined

The disease affects the intestine of premature babies which leads to an infection and inflammation.

JOHANNESBURG – The origin of a necrotising enterocolitis bacteria outbreak which killed nine babies at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville is yet to be determined.

The hospital says its done all it could and conducted investigations but still failed to find the source.

Acting CEO Frew Benson says: “We had an extensive, provincial outbreak response team and the NICD and no infective agent had caused the outbreak thus far. So, we could not find an infective cause.”

Last month, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the deaths of six babies at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Ekurhuleni from Klebsiella.

