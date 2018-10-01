Popular Topics
Cause of fatal bacteria outbreak at Coronationville hospital yet to determined

The disease affects the intestine of premature babies which leads to an infection and inflammation.

Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth
Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The origin of a necrotising enterocolitis bacteria outbreak which killed nine babies at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville is yet to be determined.

The hospital says its done all it could and conducted investigations but still failed to find the source.

The disease affects the intestine of premature babies which leads to an infection and inflammation.

Acting CEO Frew Benson says: “We had an extensive, provincial outbreak response team and the NICD and no infective agent had caused the outbreak thus far. So, we could not find an infective cause.”

Last month, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the deaths of six babies at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Ekurhuleni from Klebsiella.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

