Cardi B surrenders to police after strip-club brawl

Cardi B surrendered to a Queens police station and was to be charged, although the exact charges were not immediately clear.

NEW YORK - Hit American rapper Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday to answer charges of assault stemming from a brawl in a strip-club during the summer, police said.

The star was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens on 29 August when someone in her group lobbed furniture inside the night club, causing an employee to suffer "some bruising to her legs," police said.

Celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that Cardi B allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the club, sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with her partner, the rapper Offset.

Cardi, who was at the club because Offset was performing as part of hip hop trio Migos, allegedly told her group to attack the bartenders with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, TMZ reported.

The 25-year-old mother of one, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was also involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week last month in which Cardi B accused her rival of throwing a shoe at her.

The Bodak Yellow and I Like It songstress gave birth to a daughter, Kulture, in July. She later took to Instagram to imply that Minaj had questioned her parenting skills.

Cardi B was photographed with a bump on her forehead. Minaj, who was reportedly not hurt, declined to press charges.